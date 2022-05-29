The tragic Texas school shooting in 6 cartoons

On May 24, a teenager opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, killing 19 children and two teachers.
The tragedy added to the long history of gun violence in the US and triggered worldwide outrage over the United States' gun ownership laws.
See how the top news of the week was covered in editorial cartoons.
Ann Telnaes for The Washington Post
Telnaes' cartoon is a sharp criticism of the Republicans, who maintain a pro-life stance while opposing the tightening of lenient gun control laws.
Opinion | Thoughts and prayers, again https://t.co/92ImulJJav pic.twitter.com/FFOhUhtj5x
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) May 25, 2022
Mike Luckovich for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Luckovich's illustration is also an indictment of the American gun lobby.
May 25, 2022
Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India
Adhwaryu's cartoon is a comment on how the US criticises violence outside its borders but does little about its own deadly gun culture.
#cartoon@timesofindia#TexasSchoolMassacrepic.twitter.com/HRamLNJ8g4
— Sandeep Adhwaryu (@CartoonistSan) May 26, 2022
The Cartoon Movement
Poignant sketches from cartoonists of the award-winning collective show children caught in the midst of brutality.
Our cartoonists continue to draw about the Texas school massacre and US gun culture. Our updated cartoon collection: https://t.co/fGpv115w7m
These cartoons are by MATE, Osval and Brady Izquierdo Rodríguez#NRA#shooting#guns#USA#Texaspic.twitter.com/bO6TGTFhtP— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 27, 2022
Wisconsin State Journal
The sketch portrays the anxieties of parents who send their children to school everyday, fearing for their lives.
Parents hug their children extra hard in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands https://t.co/VDq9euEEb4— Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) May 25, 2022
AF BrancoBranco's cartoon shows the state of Texas grieving its lost citizens.
Tears for Uvalde, Texas
19 children, 2 adults killed in the deadliest school shooting since Sandy HookAnother mass shooting in America this time in Uvalde, Texas
Political cartoon by @AFBranco ©2022 pic.twitter.com/hecIvA9xTc— Walt Armour (@walta1237) May 25, 2022
Read more pieces in our editorial cartoon series
Buffalo shooting to Sri Lanka crisis: 5 cartoons this week from around the world
Roe v. Wade to heatwave: World news this week in 5 cartoons
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes