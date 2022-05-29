The tragic Texas school shooting in 6 cartoons

The community of Uvalde, Texas is grieving the death of 19 students and two teachers.

On May 24, a teenager opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The tragedy added to the long history of gun violence in the US and triggered worldwide outrage over the United States' gun ownership laws.

Ann Telnaes for The Washington Post

Telnaes' cartoon is a sharp criticism of the Republicans, who maintain a pro-life stance while opposing the tightening of lenient gun control laws.

Mike Luckovich for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Luckovich's illustration is also an indictment of the American gun lobby.

Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India

Adhwaryu's cartoon is a comment on how the US criticises violence outside its borders but does little about its own deadly gun culture.

The Cartoon Movement

Poignant sketches from cartoonists of the award-winning collective show children caught in the midst of brutality.



Our cartoonists continue to draw about the Texas school massacre and US gun culture. Our updated cartoon collection: https://t.co/fGpv115w7m These cartoons are by MATE, Osval and Brady Izquierdo Rodríguez#NRA#shooting#guns#USA#Texaspic.twitter.com/bO6TGTFhtP — The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) May 27, 2022



Wisconsin State Journal

The sketch portrays the anxieties of parents who send their children to school everyday, fearing for their lives.



Parents hug their children extra hard in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands https://t.co/VDq9euEEb4 — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) May 25, 2022



AF Branco



https://t.co/vnDXdp3g7L

Tears for Uvalde, Texas 19 children, 2 adults killed in the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Another mass shooting in America this time in Uvalde, Texas

Political cartoon by @AFBranco ©2022 pic.twitter.com/hecIvA9xTc — Walt Armour (@walta1237) May 25, 2022

Branco's cartoon shows the state of Texas grieving its lost citizens.

