    The tragic Texas school shooting in 6 cartoons

    Texas school shooting: The latest incident in the long history of gun violence in the US led to 21 deaths. Nineteen victims were elementary school students.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    The community of Uvalde, Texas is grieving the death of 19 students and two teachers.

    On May 24, a teenager opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, killing 19 children and two teachers.

    The tragedy added to the long history of gun violence in the US and triggered worldwide outrage over the United States' gun ownership laws.

    See how the top news of the week was covered in editorial cartoons.

    Ann Telnaes for The Washington Post

    Telnaes' cartoon is a sharp criticism of the Republicans, who maintain a pro-life stance while opposing the tightening of lenient gun control laws.

    Mike Luckovich for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

     Luckovich's illustration is also an indictment of the American gun lobby. 

     

    Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India

    Adhwaryu's cartoon is a comment on how the US criticises violence outside its borders but does little about its own deadly gun culture.



     

    The Cartoon Movement 

    Poignant sketches from cartoonists of the award-winning collective show children caught in the midst of brutality.

     

    Wisconsin State Journal

    The sketch portrays the anxieties of parents who send their children to school everyday, fearing for their lives. 

     

    AF Branco

    Branco's cartoon shows the state of Texas grieving its lost citizens.

     

    Read more pieces in our editorial cartoon series

    Buffalo shooting to Sri Lanka crisis: 5 cartoons this week from around the world

    Roe v. Wade to heatwave: World news this week in 5 cartoons



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #editorial cartoons #Texas #Texas school shooting
    first published: May 29, 2022 01:54 pm
