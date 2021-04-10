The three Cs: communalism, caste and class, and how they will make or break Modi or Mamata's dream in West Bengal

A BJP event in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls. Image credit: Shutterstock

As polling for the fourth phase gets underway in West Bengal - with voting for the fifth and sixth phases waiting to take place on April 17 and 22, respectively - we take look at the communal fault lines, caste equations, and the class divide, and how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have firmed up alliances of myriad castes, community and class coalitions to see them through:

Data analyses of the past few elections – including the 2019 General Election – throws up an interesting perspective on how the two main electoral foes in West Bengal – the incumbent TMC and the challenger BJP – have been trying to forge a winnable coalition.

The communal divide

Census 2011 shows that 27% of the population of West Bengal is Muslim. Muslims are a deciding factor in around 74 assembly segments. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, minority voters saved Mamata Banerjee and her party from blushes as 70% of them voted for the TMC, according to a post-poll survey by Lokniti-CSDS.

The TMC had won only 40% of the minority votes in 2014. Despite dropping 12 seats as compared to 2014, the TMC managed to increase its vote share from 39% to 43%, riding on the back of Muslim votes. In 2014, 31% and 24% of the votes went to the Left and Congress, respectively.

This time, to protect its turf, the TMC not only needs to hold on to its Muslim support base but any increase would help its cause. The Muslim vote is crucial for around 120 seats in West Bengal, spread through the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and North and South Dinajpur. The TMC led in 80% of these seats, with the Congress having a strong presence in Malda and Murshidabad among Muslims.

It’s in Hooghly, Howrah and the 24 Parganas where Mamata Banerjee has to ensure that the minority votes remain intact as Abbas Siddiqui and his outfit, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), try their best to woo Muslim voters.

If indeed the minority votebank supports the Congress-Left-ISF alliance, the TMC is in for a lot of trouble in its strongholds. So, it isn’t surprising that Mamata has appealed to the community to ensure that there isn’t a split.

Post the setback in the 2019 elections, the blatant conciliation was for everyone to see when Mamata Banerjee infamously said if a cow gives milk, one has to prepare for its kicks – a subtle reference to look the other way if the community members do some mischief.

But her appeasement policy had led to a counter-polarization, with the BJP making inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Lokniti’s post-poll survey shows that while in 2014 the BJP in West Bengal had received 21% Hindu votes and had won two seats, in 2019, the party managed to consolidate an unprecedented 57% of Hindu votes to take its tally to 18 seats. The TMC saw its Hindu support base drop to 32% in 2019, from 40% in 2014.

The caste factor

But what should be a matter of concern for Mamata Banerjee and her TMC is the fact that the BJP’s support base among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits and Scheduled Tribes has increased manifold.

In 2014, while only 20% of Dalits and 21% of OBCs had voted for the saffron party, a whopping 61% of Dalits and 65% of OBCs backed the BJP in 2019. For the Scheduled Tribes, the numbers surged from 11% to 58%. The TMC’s popularity among the Dalits, OBCs and Scheduled Tribes decreased by 13, 15 and 12 percentage points, respectively.

The Scheduled Castes comprise around 24% of the voters in West Bengal – the largest block after Muslims – and the BJP led in 33 assembly segments out of 68 seats based on 2019 Lok Sabha data. But, most importantly, it managed to gain the support of a major section of Matuas, the largest subsect among the Scheduled Castes, with more than a crore voters. Two of its members of Parliament (MPs), Shantanu Thakur and Jagannath Sarkar, are Matuas, with Thakur representing the first family of the subsect. In the 2016 assembly polls, the TMC had won 50 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes with BJP getting nil. It hardly comes as a surprise, therefore, that PM Modi had visited the Matua Temple in Orakandi during his visit to Bangladesh – where Harichand Thakur started the class movement as opposed to Brahmanical patriarchy. Shantanu is the great grandson of Harichand Thakur. It was mainly to address the continuous migration of the Matua community from Bangladesh that the BJP had brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act but its implementation or a poll promise is important if PM Modi and Amit Shah want blanket support.

Bhadraloks vs Blue Collar Workers

This time the class divide in West Bengal is more apparent than before – there’s a clear-cut demarcation between the Bengali Bhadralok – the educated, middle-class gentry – versus the blue-collar workers.

While the average Bengali Bhadralok views the BJP as alien to the so-called Bengali ethos of a refined culture along with secular credentials, the daily labourers, contractual workers and small-time entrepreneurs have been at the receiving end of the TMC’s extortion or Tolabaaji, as it is known in this part of the state.

With unemployment and migration ruling the roost, getting contractual or daily work as a labourer, setting up a small kirana shop or a vegetable cart requires greasing the palms of local party strongman. The misappropriation of funds during the distribution of post-Cyclone Amphan relief has further dented the party’s image. Even the chief minister was forced to admit some of the charges.

Opposition leaders and TMC turncoats have pointed fingers at Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew. But, it’s the small-ticket corruption that has affected the working class. The corruption and extortion are seen as the TMC’s soft underbelly, and despite Mamata Banerjee issuing public warnings to mid-level leaders, the problem is very much apparent.

Though PM Modi or Shah or for that matter BJP state president Dilip Ghosh or minister of state in Modi government, Babul Supriyo, don’t have any such charges, Mukul Roy and some of the turncoats who switched parties like Jitendra Tiwari have big-ticket corruption charges levelled against them.