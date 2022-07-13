The Rajapaksas in retreat: A look at Sri Lanka’s once powerful political family

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka brought anger against the ruling Rajapaksa family to a boiling point as protestors stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday, forcing him to flee to the island nation after months of protests. Resentment against the Rajapaksas had long been simmering, with many blaming the politically powerful family for crippling inflation and widespread shortage of essentials in the worst financial crisis that Sri Lanka has seen in decades.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on a Sri Lankan air force plane in the early hours of Wednesday. A member of one of the country’s most powerful families, Rajapaksa has reportedly fled to the Maldives.

Here is a look at some key members of the Rajapaksa clan:

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, is the head of the family. His election as president in 2005 heralded the family’s transformation to a powerful force in national politics. Before that, the Rajapaksa family, although a dominant force in Hambantota district, had yet to make a mark in national politics.

Mahinda Rajapaksa served as president of Sri Lanka for a decade – from 2005 until his defeat in 2015. Before that, he had also served as prime minister of the country from 2004 to 2005.

Mahinda was once adored by the Sinhala-Buddhist majority for crushing the Tamil rebels after decades of civil war. His time in office, however, was marred with accusations of authoritarianism, corruption and nepotism. Immediately after coming to power in 2005, Mahinda appointed members of his family to high-ranking positions.

In 2019, he assumed office as prime minister of Sri Lanka after his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, won the presidential election. Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister in May and had to be rescued by the military after thousands of protesters barged into his residence in Colombo.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 72, is the embattled president of Sri Lanka who fled the country on Wednesday in a possible prelude to his resignation. On Saturday, protestors stormed his residence, demanding his resignation.

Unlike elder brother Mahinda, Gotabaya had little political experience. He came from a military background, having been in charge of the army and police throughout Mahinda's presidency from 2005 to 2015.

In 2009, he led a brutal government crackdown that crushed the separatist Tamil rebels after decades of civil war. The bloody final weeks of the conflict ended with -- according to UN estimates -- the deaths of around 40,000 civilians, who were herded into so-called no-fire zones that were then bombed by the armed forces.

Dubbed ‘The Terminator’, Gotabaya is known for his short temper.

Basil Rajapaksa

Basil Rajapaksa, 71, was appointed the Finance Minister during Gotabaya’s presidency. During Mahinda Rajapaksa’s second term in office (2010-2015), Basil had served as Cabinet minister for Economic Development.

He was called “Mr Ten Percent" in a BBC interview for demanding a 10% commission on every on every government contract.

Basil was made finance minister when Gotabaya became president but was jettisoned in April as the president tried to rescue his government.

He has since resigned from parliament and his attempt to escape the country was foiled earlier this week when airport staff and passengers protested his presence at Colombo’s international airport. Immigration officers refused to clear his journey.

Basil Rajapaksa holds dual citizenship for USA and Sri Lanka. It was reported that he tried to escape the island nation days after the Rajapaksas beat a hasty retreat to avoid mobs on Saturday.

Other members

Nine members of the Rajapaksa family have been members of parliament at some point, a clear indication of the family’s hold on power. Among them is Chamal Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Mahinda who was Speaker of Parliament between 2010 to 2015.

Chamal, 79, was in charge of irrigation during Gotabaya’s reign – a position from which he has since stepped down.

Namal, 36, who ran the sports ministry and had been touted as a future leader before the crisis, is the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was also ousted from power.

(With inputs from AFP)