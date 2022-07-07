‘The Guardian’ journalist, once fired ‘unceremoniously’ by Boris Johnson, said this about his impending exit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to step down from his position on July 7 after multiple resignations from his scandal-hit government.

The reports of Boris Johnson's impending exit created flutter on social media. Many users, upset with his conduct, celebrated the news.

One user shared her experience of working for Johnson in past. Jenny Stevens, who is now the deputy opinion editor of the Guardian newspaper, revealed that she was once fired in a humiliating way by Johnson at City Hall -- an apparent reference to his tenure as the mayor of London.

"I was called into a big room where he stood with a clipboard and unceremoniously read out job titles followed by the words “will be deleted”. I do hope he is served with similar courtesy," Stevens tweeted.

Read:

Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader elected

From Brexit to Partygate, a timeline of Boris Johnson's career

Her tweet received nearly 70,000 likes. "At least you were still employable, after this, he has no chance," a user said in response.

"Wow, that is truly outrageous," another person wrote.

Johnson will reportedly make a statement to the country later today. He is likely to continue as the caretaker prime minister till October.

The embattled British prime minister rapidly lost favour in the Covid era.

Late in 2021, reports emerged of parties being held in Downing Street while the people stayed under strict lockdowns, unable to meet unwell or dying relatives. It became known as the "Partygate" scandal.

Johnson announced in April this year that the police had fined him for breaking the law -- a first for an incumbent prime minister.

Johnson also faced backlash for his government's slow response to the coronavirus crisis. There was also accusations of sexual misconduct against Tory MPs

Amid mounting pressure on the Johnson-led government, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit their posts on July 5. Dozens of junior ministers and aides followed them.

(With inputs from AFP)