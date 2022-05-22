The funniest responses to Elon Musk Tesla’s job ad on Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter and users could not help but troll him.

A day after reports emerged of sexual harassment allegations against Elon Musk, he tweeted that Tesla was looking to build a litigation department to initiate and execute lawsuits.

“Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. justice@tesla.com,” he told prospective candidates.

Responding to Musk's tweet, a user named Jeff Tiedrich said: "Because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be Twitter, absolutely."

A user named Clue Heywood pitched himself for the job in three points, just as Musk had asked.

"1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school. These are ranked in order of importance," he added.

"I went to business school • I like green beans • I am 6’4” • I can read and write in English and Spanish • I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom" Quinn Nelson, a social media influencer, said.

A Twitter user named Hannah Gais said she had a "great deal of experience stealing coffee from Harvard Law". "My hourly rate -- well, it’s very low. please email me, thank you," she added.

Reports have come to fore about Musk allegedly sexually harassing a flight attendant while travelling on a private jet in 2016. Insider was the first to report the news.

The news emerged amid Musk’s talks with Twitter to acquire the social network -- a deal about which he actively tweets.

The Tesla boss has described the accusations as untrue.

Read: Elon Musk sexually harassed a flight attendant in 2016, alleges report. His response