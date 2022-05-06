The detention of a man named 'Ma' in China sent Alibaba’s stock crashing

Alibaba (Source: Reuters)

Chinese e-commerce and internet company Alibaba, co-founded by Jack Ma, saw its shares fall as much as nine percent this week as reports emerged about the detention of a man named Ma in Hangzhou, the company’s headquarters, CNN reported.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the man had been detained on suspicion of "colluding with overseas anti-China hostile forces” to “incite secession and subversion of state power."

The news was picked up by many other media houses, and as it spread, people mistook the suspect for Jack Ma and there was panic selling of Alibaba shares in Hong Kong, according to CNN.

A whopping $26 billion was wiped off of Alibaba’s market value in just a few minutes.

But the company managed to recover the losses after some clarification.

The former editor-in-chief of Global Times, another state-owned media house, flagged that the original report about the suspect was deceptive.

Hu Xijin flagged that the man detained by Chinese authorities had a three-character name, while Jack Ma’s Chinese name Ma Yun had only two characters, CNN reported.

Jack Ma has kept a low profile since the listing of his fintech firm Ant Group was suspended in 2020, just two days before its scheduled unveiling, news agency Reuters reports.

The move was seen as retribution for a speech that Ma gave in 2020, criticising regulators in China for curbing innovation.

Tech companies in China have been facing regulatory crackdowns over violations of data privacy and anti-monopoly rules.





