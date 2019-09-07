The curious case of Saaho: the Prabhas-starrer succeeds in North, fails in South

South Indian film Saaho has commercially failed in its home market while succeeding in the rest of the country.

This has never happened before but is a development that could lead to a case study of sorts, as collections in the mass belt especially turned out quite good.

Surprising because the film's lead Prabhas is known in large parts of the country for his Baahubali films. Saaho marks his first contemporary tale on the big screen for a pan-India audience.

This is comparable to a hypothetical case of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai doing well in Tamil and Telugu, while the Hindi version failed.

This is not just on a relative scale either, where a film is released on a small percentage of non-native language screens and hence has relatively better occupancy.

In the case of Saaho, the screens were almost equally divided between Hindi and Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. In fact, the opening day numbers were much bigger in the South with almost double the collections.

Cracks started to appear from the second day, when collections in the South slipped heavily, while for Hindi they stayed consistent. The major downfall started from the weekdays when the numbers for the Hindi and non-Hindi versions became almost equal.

The numbers for Hindi were also on the decline, but since the opening day number was so huge - Rs 79.08 crore, the job was more or less done.

However, down South, the decline was far more rapid. This was even more apparent on the second Friday when the Hindi version collections turned out to be almost double of that from the South.

So what really happened there?

Honestly, it would be hard to decipher. The film has the kind of 'masala' treatment that actually works down South. However, since it is set in Mumbai (and another imaginary city), perhaps pan-India audiences could relate to it better.

Also, the action-packed narrative may just have caught the fancy of the masses, as was the case with Race 3 which had the same template and palette and somehow managed to sail through.

A lot is being said about the film doing well in non-South territories due to Prabhas carrying a pan-India appeal. That comes across as a rather quick judgment being made because there have been far bigger actors with pan-India visibility but results have not been on the same lines.

In fact, Rajinikanth is the biggest of them all, but his only big success across the country has been 2.0 [Hindi] and a major share of the credit for it must go to Akshay Kumar who pulled in the audiences.

Nonetheless, Saaho should eventually end up having a lifetime in excess of Rs 140 crore in the Hindi version, though it would be almost similar numbers from South territories as well.

For a movie with a budget of Rs 350 crore, a lot more was expected even if one accounts for overseas, satellite, digital and music rights. Ironically, what seemed like bonus numbers in the offering from the Hindi version would actually turn out to be the principal amount for the makers of Saaho.