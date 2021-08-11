MARKET NEWS

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha

Both the Houses saw rare unity between the government and the Opposition during the passage and voting of the Bill that seeks to restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs for reservation in jobs and educational institutions.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session of Parliament | A general view of Parliament

The Rajya Sabha on August 11 passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, that seeks to restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs for reservation in jobs and educational institutions. The Bill was passed through division voting with all 187 members present in the House voting in favour.

There was no Opposition to the Bill passed in Lok Sabha on August 10.

Both the Houses saw rare unity between the government and the Opposition during the passage and voting of the Bill.

The Opposition parties announced their support for the Bill after more than three weeks of constant disruptions in both the Houses over the Pegasus Project report, farm reform laws and price rise in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 19.

READ: Parliament productivity goes for toss this Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha functions for just 21 of the 96 stipulated hours

Moving the Bill in Rajya Sabha on August 11, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the Bill will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs which was negated by the Supreme Court in May 2021.

The Bill has political ramifications as restoring powers of the states to identify backward classes has been a demand by many regional parties and even the ruling BJP’s OBC leaders. The BJP, and the Opposition parties, including the Congress, want to get the support among the OBC communities in the poll-bound states, especially in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, sources said

Also, read: "I spent sleepless night," says Rajya Sabha Chairman as he breaks down while condemning Opposition's ruckus

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after adjourning the House sine die expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session. The Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 percent, he said.

Opposition's support to pass the Bill was significant as a constitutional amendment requires two-thirds majority of lawmakers who are present during the proceedings, with at least 50 percent in attendance.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Monsoon Session of Parliament #OBC bill #Pegasus snooping issue #Politics
first published: Aug 11, 2021 06:16 pm

