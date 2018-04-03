The 125-year-old Cauvery water dispute and its political impact

The Cauvery water dispute is not only giving sleepless nights to farmers in Tamil Nadu, but is troubling parliamentarians as members of the AIADMK, DMK, Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP and TDP have been disrupting the functioning of both Houses over the decades-old issue.

While political parties are demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB) for division of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the latter is opposed to the CMB and has sought an alternative mechanism to resolve the dispute.

Protests are being held in Tamil Nadu over the failure of the Centre on forming the CMB, the MK Stalin-led DMK said it would continue its agitation until the board was constituted. According to police, incidents of road blockades by members of various political parties were reported across the state.

So, what is the reason behind the growing unrest in Tamil Nadu?

The 802 km long Cauvery river originates at Talacauvery in Kodagu district of Karnataka. It traverses mainly through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while its basin covers some parts of Kerala (which has three tributaries), and Karaikal region of Puducherry.

The dispute, however, is between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing water in the Cauvery basin. The issue dates back to 1892 when the use of Cauvery water was regulated by agreements of 1892 and later in 1924 between the erstwhile princely state of Mysore and the Madras Presidency.

The agreement played an important role as it allowed Mysore and Madras to build the Krishnarajasagar and Mettur dams, respectively on the water body.

While Tamil Nadu opposed the construction of dams by Karnataka, the latter said that as per the agreement, water supply to Tamil Nadu had to be discontinued in accordance with the 1924 agreement that lapsed in 1974. Karnataka also claimed stake on the river as it originates in the state.

As Cauvery is mainly dependent on the monsoons and its tributaries, the only time that it has abundance of water is during the rainy season. But in the event of insufficient rains, the situation becomes drought-like and leads to unmet needs of farmers along the banks of the river.

And even after umpteen meetings between disputed parties there has been no solution to the problem. To reach common ground, a tribunal was formed in 1990 after an association of farmers from Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court. The Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) came into the picture to pass an order regarding the allocation of water between the two states.

However, when the tribunal passed its first order in 2007, it was rejected by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as neither could agree on the water allocation.

On February 16, the apex court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying "the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal".

With the apex court verdict, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry would be annually entitled to draw 404.25 tmcft, 284.75 tmcft, 30 tmcft and 7 tmcft of Cauvery water, respectively out of the total 740 tmcft.

Following that, it granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the dispute and made it clear that it will no longer be extending the time-frame on the matter.

The SC also ruled that its verdict on the Cauvery water allocation would continue for the next 15 years.

However, the Centre failed to formulate a scheme and constitute the CMB within the stipulated time. Tamil Nadu sought contempt action against the Centre over its "failure".

On April 3, the SC agreed to hear the Centre's plea seeking clarification on the February 16 verdict regarding setting up of the management along with the plea of Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud posted the matter for further hearing on April 9.

Cauvery dispute and politics

Over the years, the Cauvery dispute has influenced politics in the region with parties stirring emotions of the masses as the river has a deep cultural, economic and religious significance for them.

There have been violent protests in the past and the people of both the southern Indian states would hope for a resolution to the dispute at the earliest.