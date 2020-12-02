PlusFinancial Times
Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha acquitted of ethics breach, retains post

The Constitutional Court ruled on a complaint brought by the Pheu Thai party, the largest opposition grouping in Parliament, that Prayuth had broken the law by continuing to live in his military residence after he retired as army commander in September 2014.
Associated Press
Dec 2, 2020 / 04:44 PM IST
Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. (PC-AP)
Thailand's highest court on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of breaching ethics clauses in the country's constitution, allowing him to stay in his job.

Thailand to sign vaccine agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca: PM Prayuth Chan-ocha

The complaint alleged that he broke constitutional articles barring government ministers from receiving special benefits from state agencies or enterprises because that would amount to a conflict of interest. If a minister is found guilty of violating ethical standards, the official is to be disqualified and forced to step down.

The ruling comes as Prayuth has been dealing with a persistent student-led pro-democracy movement that has been holding frequent well-attended rallies demanding that he and his government step down, charging that they came to power illegitimately.
TAGS: #Pheu Thai #Prayuth Chan-ocha #Thailand
first published: Dec 2, 2020 04:44 pm

