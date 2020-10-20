Texas woman in her thirties died of COVID-19 on-board flight in July

A woman from Texas reportedly died of the novel coronavirus disease on-board a commercial flight. The incident took place on July 25, 2020, when the woman in her thirties was travelling from Arizona to Texas. The woman is said to have gasped for breath and collapsed inside the flight even before it could take off. According to a Health.com report, the plane was still on the runway when the woman from Garland, Texas succumbed to COVID-19.

Although the woman had passed away back in July, authorities were reportedly not aware she had died of COVID-19 until recently.

The coronavirus victim was not able to breathe and was provided oxygen support too, but succumbed. It is not known if the woman was aware that she was COVID-19 positive, and Dallas county officials have not revealed which airline the flight belonged to, Buzzfeed reported.

Dallas County Health and Human Services have said the woman who died of coronavirus did have underlying symptoms. It also remains unknown if the flight the woman had boarded had adequate safety protocols in place.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the woman’s death serves a reminder that anyone can get infected with COVID-19 and the virus can kill people regardless of their age.

He added: “I would strongly encourage people to not think they are invincible from COVID-19 because they do not think they are in a high-risk category.”

According to the latest estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the 2,03,043 people who have died of COVID-19, 4,119 were people aged between 35 and 44 years. Meanwhile, 2,036 COVID-19 deaths were reported among people below 34 years of age.

A CDC study has revealed that one in five people aged 18 to 34 years who were COVID-19 positive did not recover completely for weeks and could become chronically ill.

As of October 19, 8,68,917 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Texas, while 17,541 had died of the disease.