'Died a hero': Texas student, 10, tried calling 911 before she was shot

One of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was killed while she was trying to call 911 for help, the child’s grandmother told The Daily Beast website.

Amerie Joe Garza, 10, was an outgoing girl who was loved by her teachers, her grandmother Berlinda Irene Arreola said. “She died a hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates,” Arreola said.

On May 24, a gunman stormed the elementary school where Garza studied and killed 19 children, reviving wounds of the Sandy Hook massacre of 2012. The incident triggered worldwide outrage and renewed the debate about the United States’ lenient gun ownership laws.

When news broke that Garza’s school -- Robb Elementary School -- had an active shooter on site, her family frantically began searching for updates about the situation.

Her stepfather took to Facebook to appeal for help in finding her. “I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been 7 hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love,” Angel Garza wrote. “Please Facebook, help me find my daughter.”

Meanwhile, inside the school campus, the child tried to reach for help.

“The gunman went in and he told the children ‘You’re going to die’,” Amerie’s grandmother told The Daily Beast. And she had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in her blood.”

Amerie’s family later learnt of her death from the Texas Rangers.

Her grandmother remembered her as a person with a generous heart.

“She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand,” Arreola told The Daily Beast. “She was very quick to be a teacher’s pet. She had just gotten her award today for A-B Honor Roll. She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”