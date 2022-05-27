Texas school shooting: Student, 11, survived by smearing friend's blood on herself, pretending to be dead

An 11-year-old child survived the Texas school shooting by smearing blood on her and pretending to be dead, her family told NBC.

Miah Cerrillo was one of the students of the Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde city, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos went on a rampage on May 24, killing 19 children. The shooting revived the wounds of the Sandy Hook massacre of 2012 and led to worldwide outrage about the United States’ lenient gun ownership laws.

Cerrillo’s aunt Blanca Rivera recalled getting a frantic call from her mother. "Around midnight my sister-in-law called me and she was just crying, like 'I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality now,'" Rivera was quoted as saying by NBC.

Inside the school campus, the quick-thinking child found a way to survive.

“She saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself,” Cerrillo’s aunt said.

The student suffered bullet injuries to her back. Her family said she is struggling to cope with the trauma of what she endured.

"At this point, we just have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation, I know it's traumatizing as it is," her aunt told NBC.

Cerrillo was a student of Irma Garcia, who was killed in the mass shooting along with her colleague Eva Mireles.

Garcia was a mother of four. Soon after her death, her grieving husband died of a heart attack.

"I truly believe Joe (the husband) died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life," Garcias's cousin Debra Austin said on a GoFundMe page.