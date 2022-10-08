Texas cop fired for shooting at teen eating burger in car in McDonald's parking lot | Video

The San Antonio cop shot at the teen ten times before he fled with his car. (Image: Screengrab from video @kendallybrown/Twitter)

A United States police officer has been fired for shooting relentlessly at a teenager eating McDonald's in his car last week, the footage of which - captured by the cop’s bodycam – has sparked an outrage on social media.

Officer James Brennand, 25, had been with the San Antonio police, Texas, when he responded to an unrelated disturbance at the McDonald's restaurant on October 2. 17-year-old Erik Cantu was in his car at the fast-food chain’s parking lot, eating a hamburger with a friend when the then cop approached the car and opened the door.

He asked Cantu to “get out of the car” taking the teen by surprised who keeps the burger down and asks “why” before getting a hold of his steering wheel. A brief hustle follows and seconds later Brennand shoots at the teen five consecutive times. Cantu had by then managed to shut the door and was driving away when the cop says “shots fired” before shooting five more times at the moving car.

He also proceeds to run behind the vehicle while alerting the control room that shots had been fired.

Healthcare advocate Kendall Brown shared the video on Twitter, viewed 5.6 million times, with the caption: “Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonald's parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle. When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st (sic)”.



— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 7, 2022

Cantu, who was injured from the firing, stopped after a while where they were found by police. The passenger with him in car escaped without any injuries. He was hospitalized in stable condition and initially charged with evading police and aggravated assault.

A Texas prosecutor said in a statement that he has not seen enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.

“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said, Associated Press reported.

The DA also added that no decision had been made on whether to pursue charges against the cop yet, pending police investigation.

The prosecutor also added that the cop violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car as he abruptly opened the car door and did not wait for the backup to arrive.

The police chief said that the shooting was not justified and he had nothing to say in the ex-officer’s defense.

“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night; Police Chief William McManus told WOAI-TV. “I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”