Tesla to terminate employees for being even 1 minute late

Electric motor car manufacturing giant Tesla, has introduced a new attendance policy under which employees will be terminated if they report to work even a minute late without taking prior permission for a specific number of times.

Earlier, Tesla had announced its decision to reduce their salaried workforce by over 9%. Around 4,000 workers were to be terminated to focus on increasing the production of Tesla Model 3 electric cars. According to an Economic Times report, the new attendance policy came a week after the company decided to reduce its headcount.

Moreover, as per the new rules, a person who reports an hour late at the job would experience harsh penalties than those who report late by just 10 minutes. Although, the employees who have been employed for three months or longer have some freedom from the newly-introduced policy. Tesla describes the rules are to become "more fair and flexible".

The new policy will give managers the authority to give workers demerits if they get late in reporting to a scheduled shift or leave a minute before their shift's officially ends, without permission. When an employee has a certain number of these demerits given by a manager, the individual will be sacked and their contracts will be terminated.

Newer employees will have less number of chances as compared to the ones who have worked at the company for more than three months. Hourly employees include workers in Tesla's factories, call centres, service centres and roadside assistance groups, among others.