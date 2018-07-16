App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla to terminate employees for being even 1 minute late

The new policy will give managers the authority to give workers demerits if they report late for a scheduled shift or leave a minute before their shift's official end, without permission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Electric motor car manufacturing giant Tesla, has introduced a new attendance policy under which employees will be terminated if they report to work even a minute late without taking prior permission for a specific number of times.

Earlier, Tesla had announced its decision to reduce their salaried workforce by over 9%. Around 4,000 workers were to be terminated to focus on increasing the production of Tesla Model 3 electric cars. According to an Economic Times report, the new attendance policy came a week after the company decided to reduce its headcount.

Moreover, as per the new rules, a person who reports an hour late at the job would experience harsh penalties than those who report late by just 10 minutes. Although, the employees who have been employed for three months or longer have some freedom from the newly-introduced policy. Tesla describes the rules are to become "more fair and flexible".

The new policy will give managers the authority to give workers demerits if they get late in reporting to a scheduled shift or leave a minute before their shift's officially ends, without permission. When an employee has a certain number of these demerits given by a manager, the individual will be sacked and their contracts will be terminated.

related news

Newer employees will have less number of chances as compared to the ones who have worked at the company for more than three months. Hourly employees include workers in Tesla's factories, call centres, service centres and roadside assistance groups, among others.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:03 pm

tags #Companies #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.