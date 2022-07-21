English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Tesla dumps bitcoin: What experts have to say

    The value of bitcoin has fallen sharply, compelling Tesla to abandon it.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk's Tesla has revealed that it sold off 75 percent of its bitcoin, worth $936 million, in 2021.

    The value of the cryptocurrency has fallen sharply, compelling the electric car maker to abandon it.

    However, Musk, one of the most eminent business personalities to promote cryptocurrencies, has indicated he may buy bitcoin again in the future.

    In his company's earnings call on July 20, Musk said Tesla selling bitcoin should not be considered as "some verdict" on the digital currency, Coindesk reported.

    "We were concerned about overall liquidity for the company given Covid shutdowns in China," Musk was quoted as saying by the website.

    Close

    Related stories

    Experts had varying reactions to Tesla's bitcoin sell-off.

    “Musk said the sale wasn’t a verdict on Bitcoin, just a cash play, and it looks like the market has taken him at his word," Tommy Honan, the head of strategic partnerships of crypto exchange Swyftx’s, told Cointelegraph.

    "Bitcoin’s price has stabilized over the last 24 hours and we’d be surprised if other big investors followed suit, especially given the current price of Bitcoin," he added.

    Markus Thielen, chief investment officer of digital asset manager IDEG, said  bitcoin was being “seen as a distraction" from Tesla's core business.

    “I would not be surprised if Tesla keeps nibbling in Bitcoin when Bitcoin stabilizes, otherwise they would have sold 100 percent," he was was quoted as saying by Cointelegraph.

    Steven Lubka, the chief executive officer of a US-based brokerage service, tweeted: "The Tesla news is bullish, now Elon can't sell his Bitcoin again and it's been purchased in the 20s by more reliable and less erratic actors."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Tesla
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 09:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.