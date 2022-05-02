Racist slurs, denied promotions: Black employees describe ordeal at Tesla

Tesla is facing a lawsuit filed on behalf of over 4,000 former and current workers in the US.

Former African-American employees at carmaker Tesla have alleged racism at work, speaking to Los Angeles Times about being targeted with slurs, denied promotions and assigned tougher work.

Their stories delve deeper into the accusations that were part of a lawsuit filed against the Elon Musk-led company on behalf of over 4,000 workers.

Monica Chatman, 32, a single mother working at Tesla's plant in California, said white and Latino workers would casually use the "N-word" for their black colleagues.

“You would hear n— this and n— that,” she told LA Times. It was the norm. It was Tesla’s tradition.”

Chatman, who worked as a cart and forklift driver, also recounted an extremely exhausting shift that led to her blood pressure dropping.

She told LA Times that her supervisor had once asked her to do the job of four men.

“I was a skinny 115 pounds,” Chatman said. “I said, ‘You’re telling me to do a four-man job by myself?’ Her words were: ‘Do the job or lose your job.’”

Chatman fainted on her cart. She claimed that her supervisor threatened to sack her when she asked if she could go home to rest.

The woman claimed she was refused performance reviews, regardless of how much work she put in.

Another worker, Nigel Jones, spoke to LA Times about being excluded from meetings. Jones added that he and two others black workers were called "monkeys" by his boss.

The man said he was sacked after he complained about his boss' language.

A third worker, Kimberly Romby, was targeted with homophobic slurs. The harassment, she said, only escalated, forcing her to quit in 2019. "I was at my breaking point," she told the newspaper.

Tesla, meanwhile, has denied the accusations. “Race plays no role in any of Tesla’s work assignments, promotions, pay or discipline,” Tesla lawyers were quoted as saying by LA Times. “Tesla prohibits discrimination, in any form.”

In October, 2021, a court in San Francisco had ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to a former employee for not acting to stop the racial discrimination he faced, news agency AFP reported.

However, earlier this month, the damages were reduced to $15 million. District Court Judge William Orrick said the damages previously ordered were "excessive".





