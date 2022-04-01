English
    'Tesla bankrupt': Elon Musk tweet makes annual comeback on April 1

    Elon Musk's 2018 tweets were followed by a photograph of the billionaire passed out next to a Tesla car holding a ‘bankwupt’ placard.

    April 01, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Elon Musk had tweeted a photo of him holding a 'bankwupt' placard. (Image: @elonmusk/Twitter)

    Elon Musk had tweeted an elaborate series of tweets back in 2018 about Tesla going bankrupt. Replete with a hilarious photograph of him, passed out and holding a ‘bankwupt’ placard, the tweets had gone viral instantly. But it was all a part of an April Fool’s Day joke. Now, even four years later, the joke is back on Twitter.

    “The most iconic photo of the decade is Elon Musk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt. @tesla,” tweeted Tesla Silicon Valley Club.

    Another user tweeted Tesla has filed for bankruptcy to which the SpaceX CEO replied with laughing emojis.

    “BREAKING: Tesla files for bankruptcy after disrupting auto industry, posting record margins & 1,900% stock return past 3 years. As Forbes brilliantly & eloquently stated in 2019: "Musk is living on borrowed time; Tesla’s business model just doesn’t work," Sawyer Merritt tweeted.

    On April 1, 2018, Elon Musk had tweeted:

    “Tesla Goes Bankrupt. Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.”

    “There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one).”

    “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!”

    These tweets were followed by a photograph of the billionaire passed out next to a car holding a ‘bankwupt’ placard.

    Many Twitter users joined on in the continued Tesla bankruptcy memes.



    Well, obviously no one believed the joke for more reasons than one. One being Musk is the richest man on earth with a fortune of over $260 billion. And the second – well, its April Fool’s Day.
