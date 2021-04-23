Tenure of SSC military doctors extended in view of COVID-19 crisis

Representational image

The Centre has decided to extend the tenure of short-service commission (SSC) military doctors in view of the grim COVID-19 situation in the country as over three lakh fresh coronavirus infections are being added daily.

Announcing the decision, the Defence Ministry said on April 23, that “to tide over the current surge in medical services” it is extending the service of SSC doctors in the Armed Forces Medical Services till December 31, 2021.

The official statement from the Defence Ministry stated that the move “will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors”, reported the Hindustan Times.

Although it is mostly soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their dependents who are treated at armed forces hospitals, civilians are now being treated at some military medical facilities, depending on the availability of beds.

The Indian Armed Forces and its allied organisations have helped set up hospitals, ramp up oxygen production, airlift medicos and oxygen containers, etc., to aid the Centre and state governments in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis.

