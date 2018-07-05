App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tensions continue, Sisodia says government consulting lawyers on bureaucrats' refusal to comply with its orders

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement yesterday, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the approving authority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The refusal of bureaucrats to comply with the Delhi government's directives amounts to contempt of court and the leadership is seeking legal opinion on the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

A day after the Supreme Court ruled that that lieutenant governor is bound by the elected government's advice and cannot be an "obstructionist", Sisodia said he appealed to officials and the Centre to abide by the judgement.

"The chief secretary has written to me saying the services department will not follow the orders. If they are not going to abide by it and the transfer files will still be seen by the LG then it will amount to contempt of the constitution bench," Sisodia told reporters.

"We are consulting our lawyers about what can be done in the situation," he said, adding that the Supreme Court had clearly stated that the LG has the power to interfere only in three subjects, which does not include the services department.

related news

"I appeal to the officers as well as the Centre to abide by the Supreme Court judgement," Sisodia said.

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement yesterday, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the Ministry of Home Affairs the authority for transfers and postings.

The tussle between the Delhi government and central government continues even after the Supreme Court's judgement, which clipped the powers of the LG. It said he has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party government first came to power in 2014.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.