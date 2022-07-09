Watch: How school students trapped in submerged bus were rescued in Telangana

A dramatic video has captured how a group of students in Telangana were rescued when their bus got stranded in a flooded street.

The video from Mahbubnagar city, tweeted by news agency ANI on July 8, showed the school bus submerged almost up to the windows. Some people were seen wading through the muddy water, carrying the children to safety in their arms.

The bus was taking students to their school on the outskirts of the city.

On their way, they would cross an underpass below a railway line.

During Friday's trip, their driver did not realise just how flooded it would have become due to the previous night's rain, The New Indian Express reported.

He took the bus through the underpass and the engine stopped. Meanwhile, outside, water kept pouring out of the holes in the wall of the passage.

The underpass does not have a water-draining system because it is still under construction, the newspaper reported.

People living close by had to use a tractor to remove the bus from the underpass.

After the incident, the Telangana government instructed the railways to ensure that systems to drain flood water are up and running.