you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Tearful Kumaraswamy reveals 'Pain of Coalition'

Despite rumblings of discontent over portfolio allocation and budget proposals, both parties have maintained that the coalition government would complete the full tenure.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

News18

All does not seem well in the JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka despite the show of bonhomie put up by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and predecessor Siddaramaiah a few days ago at the Vidhan Soudha.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Chief Minister broke down and talked of the “pain of a coalition government”. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (a reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government,” he said.

Despite rumblings of discontent over portfolio allocation and budget proposals, both parties have maintained that the coalition government would complete the full tenure.

Read the full story here
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

