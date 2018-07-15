Tearful Kumaraswamy reveals 'Pain of Coalition'

News18

All does not seem well in the JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka despite the show of bonhomie put up by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and predecessor Siddaramaiah a few days ago at the Vidhan Soudha.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Chief Minister broke down and talked of the “pain of a coalition government”. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (a reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government,” he said.

Despite rumblings of discontent over portfolio allocation and budget proposals, both parties have maintained that the coalition government would complete the full tenure.