Teachers Eligibility Test | Qualifying certificate validity extended from seven years to lifetime, says Education Ministry

Representative image

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on June 3 announced that the government has extended the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificate from the earlier seven years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

The minister further added that the respective state/UTs will take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of 7 years has already elapsed.



Validity period of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate has been extended from 7 years to lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. https://t.co/8IQD3cwRTz (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EGi5IJ2wNu

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2021

Speaking about the decision, the education minister said, "This will be a positive step in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field."

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

The Guidelines dated February 11, 2011, of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the TET Certificate was seven years from the date of passing TET.