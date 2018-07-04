TDP Ministers, MPs observe 'deeksha' seeking new railway zone

Telugu Desam party MPs today sat on a day-long 'deeksha' demanding that the Centre immediately establish a new railway zone with headquarters here.

State ministers too joined the deeksha in solidarity with the MPs. They accused the Narendra Modi government of not "fulfilling" the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Despite repeated pleas and negotiations over the last four years, the Centre did not move a step forward to set up the new railway zone, they alleged. "We have been fighting, both inside and outside the Parliament, for the implementation of the promises made in the Reorganisation Act.

The Centre is still singing the same song that establishment of the railway zone is under consideration," Anakapalli MP M Srinivasa Rao said. Waltair (Visakhapatnam) Division was one of the highest revenue generating regions for Indian Railways, he pointed out.

"Ours is a new state and we need a new railway zone. Apart from Waltair, Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions should be clubbed into the new zone," Rajahmundry MP M Murali Mohan said.

The MPs asserted that they would continue their fight till the central government conceded their demand and set up the railway zone. MPs P Ashok Gajapati Raju, K Rammohan Naidu, Maganti Venkateswara Rao, Konakalla Narayana Rao also participated in the deeksha.

Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa, ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao also joined in solidarity. The TDP has intensified his attacks on the BJP-led government at the Centre after quitting the ruling NDA alliance in March last, alleging failure in fulfilling the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act.