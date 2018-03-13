App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Mar 12, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax collection: CBDT to hold high-level meeting with I-T brass

Officials said CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra and other members of the policy-making body of the Income Tax Department will hold a video conference session with the top brass of department from across the country on March 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the current fiscal nearing end, the CBDT will hold a high-level meeting this week to review the status of overall tax collections from direct taxes and the progress in black money cases under the operation clean money.

Officials said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra and other members of the policy-making body of the Income Tax Department will hold a video conference session with the top brass of department from across the country on March 14.

The subjects that will be reviewed by the board, they said, will include "strategies" for achieving the revised estimates of revenue collection under the personal income tax and corporate tax categories among others.

The recovery of taxes from arrears and current demand, enhancement of tax deducted at source (TDS) collections and disposal of appeals by the department will also be taken up, they said.

The cases of black money and stashed funds being probed under the operation clean money (OCM), launched to check illegal wealth post demonetisation in 2016, will also be taken up during the meeting, they said.

The current financial year 2017-18 will close on March 31.

The CBDT, last week, had said that direct tax collections has risen 19.5 per cent to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in the April-February period of the current fiscal, buoyed by a strong pick up in corporate tax.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC