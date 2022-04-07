Tata super app 'Neu' launches today: All you need to know

Tata's Neu app allows users to access a range of services. (Image credit: @tata_neu/Twitter)

Tata Group will launch its much-anticipated super app 'Neu' on April 7 as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the rapid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.

Currently open for only Tata Group employees, the super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place. Here are a few features of the app reviewed by Moneycontrol.

1.) The application allows users to access a range Tata services -- booking hotels with Taj, AirAsia for flights, Croma for buying electronics, Cliq for beauty and luxury products and Tata Sky to manage satellite TV.

2.) The Neu app has services like BigBasket and 1mg (for medicines) built within it, so it does not feel like one is being overwhelmed with information.

3.) The app allows users to pay their bills and also offers personal loans and insurance.

4.) In terms of appearance, the application has a premium look with contrasting sleek black background and colours. The black background is default but the logo and individuals icons in the application are coloured. The design choice seems striking compared to apps like Amazon, Swiggy and Nykaa.

5.) The application allows customers to use reward points from across a dozen brands. One user, entrepreneur Ashwini Asokan, who is professionally associated with Tata, said on Twitter that her rewards from Taj stays and Big Basket and Cliq purchases translated into a Rs 10,000 discount while buying a TV.

6.) What is missing from the app is Vistara -- a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- and the health and fitness startup Cure.fit, in which Tata has invested.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes