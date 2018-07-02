App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

The company would seek shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting to be held this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The company would seek shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting to be held this month.

"The consent of the company be and is hereby accorded to the board of directors...to subscribe to cumulative/non-cumulative, listed or unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)...aggregating to an amount not exceeding Rs 5,500 crore or its equivalent in one or more currencies on private placement basis, in one or more series/tranches," Tata Power said in a filing to BSE.

Tata Power would also seek shareholders' nod for appointment of Praveer Sinha as its CEO and Managing Director.

"The ninety-ninth annual general meeting of the Tata Power will be held on Friday, the 27th day of July 2018," the filing said.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.