Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami flags off over 500 new buses

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today flagged off over 500 buses for various divisions of the state transport undertakings, including luxury buses equipped with toilets.
The Chief Minister flagged off 515 buses procured at an estimated Rs 134.53 crore here, an official release said.
The vehicles have been procured for the various transport divisions in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Tirunelveli among others, it said. Among the vehicles introduced for public use are luxury AC sleeper buses, and those fitted with toilets, it added.