MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Talks on with like-minded parties to fight BJP in Goa: Sharad Pawar

NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are talking with local Congress leaders there, Sharad Pawar told reporters.

PTI
January 11, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
File image

File image

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said talks are on with like-minded parties to give a joint fight to oust BJP from power in next month’s Assembly elections in the coastal state.

NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are talking with local Congress leaders there, Pawar told reporters.

There is a common thinking that BJP should be defeated there and talks are in progress with like-minded parties, he said.

Our desire is that parivartan (change) is needed in Goa.

There is a need to oust BJP from power there, he said.

Close

The NCP chief said his party will contest ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.

BJP would like to contest the elections on communal lines but I am confident that the voters will not accept it, Pawar said.

On claims of security lapse during of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit, Pawar said, The post of prime minister is an institution and security is the responsibility of the Centre and the state and necessary care needs to be taken.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Goa Assembly Elections #BJP #Current Affairs #Goa #India #NCP #Sharad Pawar
first published: Jan 11, 2022 05:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.