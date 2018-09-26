App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 11:33 AM IST

Talks on bailout package for Air India at 'advanced stage': Jayant Sinha

India in June shelved a plan to sell a majority stake in Air India due to lack of interest from bidders, in the latest setback to its ambitious efforts to rescue the ailing airline that has survived for years using taxpayer funds.

Discussions on a revival package for beleaguered state-run carrier Air India are at an "advanced stage", the country's junior aviation minister Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.

