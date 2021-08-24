MARKET NEWS

English
Taliban will not allow Afghans to enter Kabul Airport, board evacuation flights

The Taliban have sternly reiterated that they want all foreign evacuations from the country to be completed by August 31.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

The Taliban on August 24 said that they will no longer allow Afghans to exit the country and will oppose any extension of evacuation flights, CNBC reported.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the Taliban also accused Americans of taking “Afghan experts” (engineers and doctors) out of the country and said: “We ask them to stop this process”. They added: “This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries.”

The development comes a week ahead of the United States and coalition forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

For LIVE Updates on the Afghan Taliban crisis, click here

“We are not in favour of allowing Afghan nationals to leave,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said addressing reporters at a news conference held on August 24.

He added: “They (the Americans) have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them, but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave, and we will not extend the deadline."

Zabihullah Mujahid said: “The way to the airport has now been closed. Afghans are not allowed to go there now, foreigners are allowed to go but we have stopped Afghan nationals to go because the crowd is more, there is a danger that people will lose their lives, there might be a stampede.”

Mujahid further said that evacuations carried out by any foreign force after August 31 will be in “violation” of US President Joe Biden’s promise to end the country’s mission within the stipulated time.

The Taliban have sternly reiterated that they want all foreign evacuations from the country to be completed by August 31 and that they would not agree to an extension.
