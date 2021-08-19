MARKET NEWS

Taliban urge people to leave airport in Afghan capital after 12 killed since Sunday

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or in stampedes, the Taliban official said on Thursday, and he urged people still crowded at the gates of the facility to go home if they did not have the legal right to travel.

Reuters
August 19, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Image: AP Photo

A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Afghanistan Taliban Crisis

"We don’t want to hurt anyone at the airport,” said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Taliban #World News
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:15 pm

