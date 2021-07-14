MARKET NEWS

Taliban crisis | The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past, says EAM Jaishankar

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan's Taliban crisis at Tajikistan on July 14, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said: "The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions.”

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

Speaking about the Taliban crisis at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet held in Tajikistan on July 14, External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the “future of Afghanistan cannot be its past”.

The withdrawal of United States troops from Afghanistan has greatly bolstered the ambitions of the Taliban, leaving neighbouring nations such as China, Russia, Tajikistan, India, and Pakistan worried. To discuss the recent developments in the landlocked nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a round of talks with his counterparts from Russia, China, and Pakistan -- all of which are important stakeholders in the unfolding geopolitical conflict in Afghanistan – on July 14.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said: “Presented the Indian view at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan at Dushanbe (Tajikistan) today.”

EAM Jaishankar said at the meet: “Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format, and Istanbul process is essential. The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past. A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down.”

He added: “The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda. The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions.”

Meanwhile, Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission, said: “The Taliban will have to establish itself as an Afghani political force.”

(With ANI inputs)
Tags: #Afghan Taliban #Afghanistan #External Affairs Minister #Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) #Taliban
first published: Jul 14, 2021 04:53 pm

