Taliban crisis | Indian Army never shunned responsibility like Afghan forces: Jay Kotak

Jay Kotak, the Associate Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Bank, took to Twitter to discuss the current volatile situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over and said: “Afghanistan proves that military competence is not just about billions of dollars of weapons and training -- but about culture, respect, and willingness to fight for something.”

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
A member of Taliban (centre) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)

Indian Armed forces have a history of competence but have never shunned responsibility like the Afghan Armed forces, Jay Kotak, the 31-year-old son of billionaire veteran banker Uday Kotak, said on August 17.

Jay, the Associate Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Bank, took to Twitter to discuss the current volatile situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban take over and said: “Afghanistan proves that military competence is not just about billions of dollars of weapons and training -- but about culture, respect, and willingness to fight for something.”

He added: “India’s armed forces have a history of competence and would never abdicate responsibility. We must be grateful.”

Commenting further on the Afghan Taliban takeover, Kotak said that one lesson that must be learned from the Afghanistan crisis was that “hard power" mattered.

"We cannot rely on others, especially America," Jay Kotak added.

He tweeted: “A learning for India from Afghanistan - hard power matters. We cannot rely on others, especially America.”

Jay Kotak added: “Our neighbourhood is dangerous. There is no prosperity or democracy without security and stability. Investment in armed forces, intelligence, and police is crucial.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghan Taliban #Afghanistan #Indian Armed Forces #Taliban
first published: Aug 17, 2021 03:32 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.