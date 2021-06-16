Taj Mahal, other centrally protected monuments open from today with COVID-19 restrictions

Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums will be reopened from June 16, said Superintending Archeologist, Agra Circle ASI, Dr Vasant Kumar Swarnkar. (File image: Reuters)

All centrally protected monuments, museums, and sites, including the Taj Mahal, will reopen from June 16. An order in this regard was issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on June 14.

The order will be implemented on 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across the country. These monuments and museums were closed for around two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the opening of the monuments will be in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any, issued by the state, district or disaster management authority, according to the ASI order.

Visitors will be able to book the entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, said an ASI official.

Appropriate guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Union and states governments, ministries, and departments will be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors, the order said.

Superintending Archeologist, Agra Circle ASI, Dr. Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other centrally-protected monuments, sites, and museums will be reopened from June 16.

"We will maintain social distancing among the visitors and sanitisation of the monuments' premises will be done thrice in a day. The body temperature will be checked through a thermal thermometer. Besides, the shoes of the tourists would be properly sanitised," he told news agency PTI.

"Tourists would not be allowed to touch any object inside the Taj Mahal and other monuments and sites. They have to follow social distancing norms while sitting as well," he added.

"Today @MinOfCultureGoI has given @ASIGoI approval to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following the Corona rules. Good luck to all," tweeted Union Culture and Tourism minister Prahlad Patel on June 14.

In 2020, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. They reopened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors, and social distancing. The curbs were relaxed later in the year.

However, due to the surge in cases again in 2021, the ASI had ordered to shut these monuments on April 15.

(With inputs from PTI)