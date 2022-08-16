English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Taiwan says it detects 17 Chinese aircraft near island

    As Beijing continues its military drills, Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Tuesday that it had spotted 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships in and around the island and the Taiwan Strait.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (left) with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Image: AP)

    US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (left) with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Image: AP)

    Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships in and around the island and the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, as Beijing continues its military exercises.

    Earlier last week Taiwan accused China of exaggeration and "tricks" on Tuesday after the Chinese military published footage of the strategically located Penghu islands where there is a major Taiwanese air base.

    China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday.

    The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, released on Monday video of the Penghu islands, apparently taken by a Chinese air force aircraft close by.

    Taiwan Air Force Vice Chief of Staff for Operations Tung Pei-lun told reporters in Taipei that this was Chinese information warfare, though he said he had no comment on who had taken the video.

    Close

    Related stories

    "China used the exaggerated tricks of cognitive warfare to show how close it was to Penghu - which is not true," Tung said.

    Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Monday, in an update of Chinese air force activity near Taiwan, showed on a map that the closest Chinese aircraft to Penghu that day were four J-16 fighters.

    The fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line - normally an unofficial barrier between the two sides - but stayed closer to the Chinese coast than Penghu, the map showed.

    Tung said Taiwan had a real-time "grasp" of what was going on in the skies, and that Chinese aircraft have been operating to the north and southwest of Taiwan and across the median line.

    "Both the air force and ground air defence forces respond."

    Penghu is close to Taiwan's southwestern coast, unlike the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen and Matsu islands which are right next to the Chinese coast.

    Penghu is a popular summer tourist destination for its beaches, reefs and seafood.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #Current Affairs #Taiwan #world
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.