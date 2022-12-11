Amid chaos at Delhi airport’s T3, Jet Airways CEO’s experience with ‘DigiYatra’

(Image credit: @TheSanjivKapoor/Twitter)

New facial recognition technology DigiYatra, that allows paperless entry into airports, is getting mixed reviews from users amid the chaotic situation at Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor was among those who tried the service and offered their feedback on it.

Beginning with instructions on how to set up the DigiYatra app, he said they could be explained better. Kapoor also said there was also some trouble uploading boarding passes on the app.

At the T3 entry, the dedicated lane for DigiYatra users was working smoothly, Kapoor tweeted. "Lots of envious looks from other pax (passengers) in the regular line. Staff was very helpful."

But there was some difficulty scanning boarding pass QR codes at the entry.

"Then the staff pointed out we had to hit the "share" option on the DigiYatra app for the BP to be uploaded," Kapoor said. "This was not clear in the instructions. Once we did that, it scanned and face ID worked perfectly."

Inside the airport too, the DigiYatra lane was functional," he added. "The face ID worked instantly and perfectly, no need to scan BP (boarding pass) again."

"The x-ray scanning area was backed up as usual, with half the lanes closed off," Kapoor said. "However today I saw fewer bags being sent to secondary, which is good. "

He rated his overall experince 9/10.

Another Twitter user shared a similar experience.

"It was incredibly smooth when I tried it and it saves an hour or two," they said. "You have a separate queue for entering the terminal and security."

For others, the process wasn't as seamless.

T3 in Delhi is an utter mess. What is happening and what can be done?

"Did not work Ex-DEL on 4th Dec and ex-BLR on 9th," a user named

Rishi Seth said. "Both times, I could get inside the airport through it, but the machines at security were not working."

"Didn’t go well for me in T3(DEL)," another said. "Was a hassle but I am happy to see it being introduced in Indian airports."

Major airports in India, especially the Delhi airport, are reporting chaotic scenes as domestic travellers hit record numbers. Passengers are taking to Twitter to complain about unending queues and rude staff.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced a a four-point plan to handle congestion at the Delhi airport. It includes reducing the number of flights at peak hours and installing more screening systems at the airport.