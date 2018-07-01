Sushma Swaraj trolled on Twitter again, accused of Muslim appeasement

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled on Twitter on Saturday and accused of appeasing Muslims.

Her husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to “teach” the minister “not to do Muslim appeasement”.

Swaraj also retweeted some of the tweets by that person.

She has also been retweeting some of the tweets by the trolls, criticising her following the issuance of passport to an interfaith couple.

"Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT," she tweeted this evening.



Swaraj also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for complementing her work.

"There are higher expectations from us as a country from our citizens living outside. I compliment EAM @SushmaSwaraj for her exemplary leadership. She has given a new confidence to our people abroad in the ability of our Govt to reach out to them when in need #PresidentKovind," the official Twitter handle of the President of India posted.

A Passport Seva Kendra official, Vikas Mishra, in Lucknow was transferred on June 21 after an interfaith couple alleged that he humiliated them when they went to the office with their passport applications recently.

According to the couple, Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim.

A section of social media had attacked Swaraj and the ministry for taking action against Mishra, claiming that he was just doing his duty.

The minister had taken it on the chin and retweeted some of the tweets that were even abusive and communal in nature.

Asked whether the Ministry of External Affairs is contemplating taking any action against the trolls, Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "The EAM (External Affairs Minister) has responded to those malicious tweets and the trolling which she was subjected to in her own way and in a manner which she deemed fit. I don't think I have anything further to add on that."