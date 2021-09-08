Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 to be launched on September 9

Source: Twitter/@MoJSDoWRRDGR

Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 will be launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission Phase -2 on September 9, as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Survekshan 2021 aims to assist in the acceleration of ODF plus interventions and results in India.

The Survekshan 2021 will be conducted by an expert agency across 17,475 villages in 698 districts of the country.

As part of the Survekshan, villages, districts and states would be ranked using key parameters. 87,250 public places namely schools, anganwadis, public health centres, haat/bazaars/religious places in these villages will be visited for survey, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a release.

Around 1,74,750 Households will be interviewed for their feedback on SBM related issues. Also, citizens will be mobilised to provide feedback on sanitation related issues online using an application developed for the purpose, it said.



Direct Observation of sanitation at public places -30 percent



Citizen’s Feedback, including feedback from common citizens, key influencers at the village level and from citizensonline using a mobile App -35 percent



Service Level Progress on sanitation related parameters -35 percent



Earlier, The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) had commissioned “Swachh SurvekshanGramin (SSG) in 2018 and 2019.

It is pertinent to mention that SSG is not just a ranking exercise but has been a vehicle for creating a Janandolan (people’s movement).