Swachh Iconic Places programme: Corporates, PSUs adopt 10 more iconic tourist places of India

Tourist destinations may draw tourists and pilgrims by the lakhs, but the cleanliness and basic amenities often remain ignored at some of India’s heritage and spiritual places. In order to enhance sustainable development in tourism sector government of India has introduced ‘The Swachh Iconic Places', an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It is a special clean-up initiative focused on selected iconic heritage, spiritual and cultural places in the country.

The initiative is being coordinated by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in association with the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism and the concerned State governments.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to participate in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and ‘Operation Clean' project, it is very overwhelming to see so many corporates and leading Public Sector Units (PSUs) are supporting the mission and contributing towards its success.

They have helped the centre clean up and improve 20 such iconic tourist places by identifying challenges first in all these places and making the government now select 10 more iconic places and urge for a plastic ban at all these places.

Each of these has already drawn up plans to fulfil their promise to construct bio-toilets, underground waste collection bins, installation of drinking water and ATMs, provide sanitation, clean up their surroundings, and support the mission.

Corporates and Public Sector Units (PSUs) like IOC, GAIL, Idea Cellular, AAI, ONGC, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., NTPC, NALCO, NHPC, and SBI have picked a place each or two, to pitch in as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility.

The initiatives to make India’s premium tourist spots clean and garbage free have already shown their results in the form of improved ranking in the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index.