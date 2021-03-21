Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah rally

Sisir Kumar Adhikari (Image: ANI)

Months after former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, his father Sisir Kumar Adhikari has joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

“Save Bengal from atrocities. We are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat,” said the veteran leader and ex-TMC MP while addressing the crowd at Amit Shah’s rally in Egra, East Midnapore.

The senior Adhikari had been loyal to Trinamool for 23 years but was removed as chairman of the Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of TMC’s district unit, after his son joined the rival party.

A News18 report quoted Sisir Kumar Adhikari as saying: “My son is winning the Nandigram seat and there is no doubt about this. This assembly poll is a battle to save our prestige.”

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari has been pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat in the upcoming assembly polls.

Adhikari also attacked Banerjee for calling his son Suvendu a ‘traitor’ and said the TMC supremo is to blame for what unfolded in Bengal. The freshly minted BJP leader branded Mamata Banerjee the ‘malkin’ (owner) of the ‘TMC factory’.