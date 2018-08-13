App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj, UNGA President elect discuss UNSC reform, counter terrorism strategy

Swaraj welcomed the president elect of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly here and held wide ranging discussions with her, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with UN General Assembly President elect Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on key issues such as revitalisation of the world body, including reform of the Security Council and strengthening global counter terrorism legal framework.

Garces' meeting with Swaraj comes after she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday and discussed the need for a stronger UN action on major global challenges, including terrorism.

The minister and and the UNGA president elect held wide ranging discussions on the revitalisation of the UN, including reform of the UN Security Council, strengthening global counter terrorism legal framework, and other global issues, Kumar said.

Garces, an Ecuadorian national, is fourth woman president to assume this position. India's Vijayalakshmi Pandit was first ever woman president of the UNGA.

The UN General Assembly in June had overwhelmingly elected Garces as its next president.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj

