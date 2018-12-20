App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 11:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj to hold extensive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on December 21

Wang is visiting India to attend the first meeting of the High Level Mechanism on People-to-People Exchanges. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold extensive talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday under the newly established framework to enhance people-to-people exchanges between the two neighbours. The two sides are expected to deliberate on a host of bilateral issues including ways to deepen overall ties.

During his four-day trip, the Chinese foreign minister will also visit Aurangabad and Mumbai.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said the meeting will be co-chaired by Swaraj and Wang. The decision to establish the forum was taken at the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in April.

Modi and Xi had met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina on November 30 during which they concurred that there had been a "perceptible improvement" in bilateral ties after their Wuhan summit and both sides are optimistic that 2019 would be an even better year for India-China relations.

They also discussed joint efforts to further enhance mutual trust and friendship between the two neighbours.

Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held talks here with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties since the Wuhan summit.

In their informal summit in Chinese city of Wuhan in April, Modi and Xi decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding.

The informal summit had taken place seven months after the Doklam standoff.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 10:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

