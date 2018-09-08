App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj to embark on two-day visit to Russia Thursday: MEA

Swaraj will co-chair the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical & Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) with Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will embark Thursday on a two-day visit to Russia to hold discussions on a raft of issues of bilateral cooperation.

Swaraj will co-chair the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical & Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) with Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest, it said.

She would also take stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields and will provide policy recommendations and directions in the relevant fields, the MEA said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 10:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

