App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj, Russia's Deputy PM review progress in bilateral cooperation

The two leaders co-chaired the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov reviewed the progress made in the bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interests.

The two leaders co-chaired the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

"Meeting begins to expand our relationship across all sectors & identify new opportunities! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov chairing the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological & Cultural Cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

related news

The commission, after taking stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The last meeting of the commission was held in New Delhi in December, 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for an informal summit in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in May during which the two leaders upgraded the traditionally close India-Russia relationship to a "special privileged strategic partnership."

The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in June.

On Thursday, Swaraj met her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the two leaders had a good exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues.

Lavrov also hosted a dinner in honour of Swaraj, who is visiting Russia for the third time in 11 months.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 02:38 pm

tags #India #Russia #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.