you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

PTI
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said. Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Crematorium #Current Affairs #India #Pawan Hans #Sushant Singh Rajput

