Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda in NCB custody till September 9

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were on September 5 remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9.

The NCB on September 4 arrested Chakraborty and Miranda in connection with a drug probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said.

Various angles surrounding the 34-year-old actor's death are being probed by NCB and two other national agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The two men would be questioned in custody to unravel details about the procurement, transportation and usage of the narcotics. The agency has a "strong case", an officer told news agency PTI.

Both Chakraborty and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Rajput's death case.

The NCB has charged them with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis among others.

The arrests came after over 10 hours of questioning by NCB sleuths, which followed early morning searches of Chakraborty's home in Santa Cruz (West) and Miranda's residence in suburban Andheri (West). Chakraborty's lives with sister Rhea.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, who is heading the probe, led the search and told mediapersons it was a "procedural" action.

An officer said Rhea (28), who was living with Rajput but reportedly left the home a few days before the actor's death, is expected to be summoned soon.

The NCB has also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23), while one Kaizan Ibrahim is being questioned since September 3.

Parihar was linked to a person who featured in chats recovered from the mobile phones of Rhea and her brother, officials claimed.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case.

According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and the leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused as well.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

With inputs from PTI