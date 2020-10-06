172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|sushant-singh-rajput-case-will-look-for-social-media-trolls-maligning-cops-mumbai-police-5929831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput case | On a hot chase of those maligning cops on social media: Mumbai Police

Over 80,000 fake accounts have been created on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram across countries and continents

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai police are now on a hot chase for people who have targeted them and top officials in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Over 80,000 fake accounts have been created on various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram across countries and continents, reports suggest.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh an officer of the rank of Director General of Police had also been targeted in the last three months, Deccan Herald reported.

“Several social media account holders are trolling the Mumbai Police commissioner on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and are using abusive language against him and the force,” the report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar as saying.

The deputy commissioner said that most of these accounts are fake and action will be taken against all those fake account holders. She said that two FIRs have been registered against those account holders under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

A preliminary analysis undertaken by the Cyber Police, found that the slanderous or abusive posts were uploaded from India and even several countries in Europe, Scandinavia, south-east Asia, including other global locations that targeted the Mumbai Police.

Addressing the matter, Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted:

 
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 06:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

