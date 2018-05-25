App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 25, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Survey shows 47% don't want NDA in power after 2019 polls

According to the ABP-CSDS Mood Of The Nation survey, a rather worrisome trend for the BJP has emerged — there are more people who believe that the Modi-led NDA does not merit a second chance to form the government post-2019 Lok Sabha elections than those who think it does

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2019 general elections are round the corner. Both the BJP and the Congress have sounded the poll bugle and are leaving no stone unturned in the run-up to the much-touted general elections scheduled early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to lead the saffron party from the front while Congress President Rahul Gandhi has finally acknowledged his prime ministerial ambitions.

However, if one were to go by the ABP-CSDS Mood Of The Nation survey, a rather worrisome trend for the BJP has emerged — there are more people who believe that the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) does not merit a second chance to form the government post-2019 Lok Sabha elections than those who think it does.

According to the survey, almost 47% of the total 15,859 respondents are of the opinion that the Modi government does not deserve to be voted back to power in 2019. Less than two of every five or 39% thought it deserved a second chance, with the rest being non-committal.

related news

The survey also found that anti-Modi government sentiments were especially strong among the country’s religious minorities.

“About three-fourths of Muslims, three-fifths of Christians and well over half the Sikhs indicated that they do not wish to see the Modi government coming back to power next year,” the survey stated.

While Muslim disapproval of the Modi government isn’t a largely contested narrative, the survey, rather unexpectedly, also found a sizeable section of voters from the majority Hindu community with an anti-government sentiment.

According to the survey, the Hindu votes are nearly split down the middle over the question on whether the Modi regime should be given another chance with 44% exhibiting a pro-government stand and 42% taking an anti-government position.

“Out of all Hindu communities, Dalits and Adivasis — who have also been victims of violence and atrocities — were found to be most vociferous in their opposition to the government at 55% and 43% respectively. Dominant OBC communities are also quite opposed (42%) to the present government,” the survey found.

Nearly 32% voters have said they would vote for BJP in the event of a snap Lok Sabha election, the survey stated. At the start of the year, the same survey had found out that 34% of the voters would do so.

Interestingly, a similar survey in 2013, nine months before the 2014 national elections, had predicted the same results for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Back then, almost 39% had been against giving the UPA another chance, 31% had been in favour and 30% had been non-committal. When the results were out, the UPA was routed as the alliance managed to win only 60 seats.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.