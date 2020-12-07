Surgery By Ayurveda Students: Indian Medical Association To Stage Protest On December 8

Previously, the IMA has been critical of this move. They took objection to the use of modern terminology in the CCIM notification and alleged that the government is mixing two different streams of medicines. (Representative Image)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said modern medicine doctors across the country will be protesting against the notification of the amendment that allows students of post-graduate Ayurveda "to study and practise modern medicine, surgical procedures and techniques".

They will be taking to the streets at over 10,000 public spots on December 8, according to an IMA statement. These public demonstrations will be followed by withdrawal of non-essential non-COVID services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm.

All emergency services and labour will continue to function. However, OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted.

These demonstrations will be done in small groups between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m, with all COVID procedures followed. It will be silent and peaceful, IMA said.

"This move by the central government is a regressive step and is a throwback to the medieval ages," it said. IMA has also called for the withdrawal of the CCIM notification and dissolution of the four Niti Aayog Committees of Mixopathy.

What is the CCIM notification?

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), the regulatory body under the Ministry of Ayush, has brought out a notification allowing post-graduate students in Ayurveda undergoing 'Shalya' (general surgery) and 'Shalakya' (dealing with eye, ear, nose, throat, head, neck and dentistry) to perform a total of 58 surgical procedures.

It also isn't the first case where the IMA has had friction with the government. Earlier too, IMA had questioned the scientific basis of the government's COVID-19 clinical management protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of COVID-19.